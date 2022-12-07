Ollie's Bargain Outlet Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 misses by $0.03, revenue of $418.1M misses by $10.96M

  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet press release (NASDAQ:OLLI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $418.1M (+9.0% Y/Y) misses by $10.96M.
  • Shares +0.4% PM.
  • Comparable store sales increased 1.9%.
  • The Company opened 15 new stores and closed one store, ending the quarter with 463 stores in 29 states, a year-over-year increase in store count of 8.7%.
  • Operating income decreased 2.3% to $29.5 million and operating margin decreased 80 basis points to 7.1%.
  • Net income was $23.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, as compared with $23.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the prior year.
  • Adjusted net income was $23.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, as compared with prior year adjusted net income of $22.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.1% to $39.5 million and adjusted EBITDA margin(1) decreased 50 basis points to 9.4%.

