TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) plans to bury nearly 1M metric tons/year of carbon dioxide at the planned Papua LNG project, with the carbon capture and storage operation expected to be online at the start of gas production in late 2027, Reuters reported Wednesday.

TotalEnergies (TTE) country delegate for Australia and Papua New Jean-Francois Hery told Reuters the company is confident it will succeed in selling most of its gas allocation prior to a investment decision on the Papua LNG project, which is on track for year-end 2023.

The project is one of only a few to include carbon capture and storage from day one, the executive said.

The 5.4M metric tons/year liquefied natural gas project is a joint venture between TotalEnergies (TTE), ExxonMobil, Santos and state-owned Kumul Petroleum Holdings.

