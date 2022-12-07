Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE:TSM) Chairman said the company's new Arizona manufacturing fab would generate $10B in revenue when it is up and running, but its home country sought to reassure that Taiwan would stay the company's most important production area.

Speaking at a public event in which the company said it would more than triple its original investment to $40B, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Chairman Mark Liu said that more than 600,000 wafers would be manufactured per year at the plant, accounting for $10B in annual revenue.

Liu was at the plant during President Joe Biden's visit to Arizona, along with Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook, Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) CEO Dr. Lisa Su and others.

Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) are three of Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) biggest customers.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) shares fell nearly 1% to $78.82 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

The new Arizona plant is slated to open in 2024 and a second facility nearby will make 3 nanometer chips by 2026, Reuters reported.

Liu added that the two plants would result in 13,000 high-paying jobs, including 4,500 for Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and the rest from suppliers.

At the event, Cook said Apple (AAPL) would look forward to expanding its relationship with Taiwan Semiconductor "as TSMC forms new and deeper roots in America."

Dr. Su added that AMD (AMD) "expects to be a big customer, of both fabs and we're committed to working closely with TSMC and the entire ecosystem."

Despite the buzz surrounding Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) new Arizona plant, which was reportedly behind schedule earlier this year, Taiwan's economy minister said the country would remain the company's most important manufacturing base.

"TSMC's research and development centre is in Taiwan, the complete supply chain is here," Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said in comments obtained by Reuters. "Taiwan has a complete supply chain, a complete system, and the backing of the government. It is definitely TSMC's most important production base."

Wang added that the production of 3 nanometer chips is already being done in Taiwan and the development of 2nm and 1nm are also occurring on the island.

Kung Ming-hsin, head of Taiwan's National Development Council and a member of the company's board as a representative of its largest shareholder, the National Development Fund, added that it was wrong to think companies were abandoning Taiwan.

Last month, Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) founder, Morris Chang, said the company would build advanced chips at the Arizona plant, but those plans had not yet been finalized.