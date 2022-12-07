MongoDB surges as Baird says Q3 earnings, guidance 'should create short squeeze'

Dec. 07, 2022 8:04 AM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

MongoDB office in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares surged nearly 27% in premarket trading after the database program provider reported strong third-quarter results and guidance, with investment firm Baird noting the better results from its Enterprise Advanced unit and Atlas product should create a "short squeeze."

Analyst Raimo Lenschow, who has an overweight rating on MongoDB (MDB) and a $240 price target, noted that MongoDB's (MDB) third-quarter results are likely to disprove most of the bearish themes surrounding the company and result in a "meaningful short squeeze."

"Arguably, not all is perfect as the quarter benefited from multi-year EA (Enterprise Advanced) contribution," Lenschow wrote in a note to clients. "Nonetheless, overall better Atlas consumption trends, healthy customer adds and much better profitability should drive investors back into the name as its status as a premium growth asset got confirmed."

For the third-quarter, MongoDB (MDB) said it earned an adjusted 23 cents per share as revenue jumped 47% year-over-year to $333.62M. Analysts were looking for an adjusted loss of 17 cents per share on $304.73M in revenue.

During the period, Atlas revenue rose 61% year-over-year, while Enterprise Advanced accounted for $93M in sales, due in part to a higher number of multi-year deals signed during the quarter.

The company added that it had more than 39,100 customers for the period ending October 31.

Looking ahead, MongoDB (MDB) expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $334M and $337M and fiscal 2023 revenue to be between $1.257B and $1.26B.

Analysts were looking for $314.84M and $1.21B, respectively.

Lenschow added that the fourth-quarter and full-year operating profit guidance also beat consensus, as the company is reigning in the growth of its expenses as a result of the global economic headwinds.

Late last month, KeyBanc Capital Markets started MongoDB (MDB) with an overweight rating, highlighting several positive factors for the cloud-database provider.

Comments (1)

