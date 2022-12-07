Arko to acquire assets of Texas convenience store operator WTG Fuels

Dec. 07, 2022 8:01 AM ETArko Corp. (ARKO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Convenience store operator Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) has agreed to acquire the retail, wholesale and fleet fueling assets of Texas convenience store operator WTG Fuels for ~$140.4M plus the value of inventory at closing.
  • Founded in 1976, WTG owns Uncle's Convenience Stores and GASCARD fleet fueling operations. The acquisition covers three land parcels, nine independent dealer locations, 57 proprietary GASCARD-branded fleet fueling cardlock sites and 52 private cardlock sites.
  • This marks Arko's fourth announced acquisition of 2022. The deal will add approximately $10.6M of adjusted EBITDA on an annual run rate and expand Arko's fleet fueling segment.

