Arko to acquire assets of Texas convenience store operator WTG Fuels
Dec. 07, 2022 8:01 AM ET By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Convenience store operator Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) has agreed to acquire the retail, wholesale and fleet fueling assets of Texas convenience store operator WTG Fuels for ~$140.4M plus the value of inventory at closing.
- Founded in 1976, WTG owns Uncle's Convenience Stores and GASCARD fleet fueling operations. The acquisition covers three land parcels, nine independent dealer locations, 57 proprietary GASCARD-branded fleet fueling cardlock sites and 52 private cardlock sites.
- This marks Arko's fourth announced acquisition of 2022. The deal will add approximately $10.6M of adjusted EBITDA on an annual run rate and expand Arko's fleet fueling segment.
