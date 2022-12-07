Brown-Forman GAAP EPS of $0.47 misses by $0.08, revenue of $1.09B beats by $10M
Dec. 07, 2022
- Brown-Forman press release (NYSE:BF.B): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.47 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $1.09B (+9.7% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- The company anticipates stronger growth in fiscal 2023 despite global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.
- Reflecting the strength of our portfolio of brands, stronger consumer demand, and the easing of supply chain constraints, we expect organic net sales growth in the high-single digit range.
- Based on the above expectations, we anticipate high-single digit organic operating income growth.
- We expect our fiscal 2023 effective tax rate to be in the range of approximately 22% to 23%.
- Capital expenditures are planned to be in the range of $190 to $210 million.
