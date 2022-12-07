Brown-Forman GAAP EPS of $0.47 misses by $0.08, revenue of $1.09B beats by $10M

Dec. 07, 2022 8:05 AM ETBrown-Forman Corporation (BF.B)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Brown-Forman press release (NYSE:BF.B): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.47 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $1.09B (+9.7% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • The company anticipates stronger growth in fiscal 2023 despite global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.
  • Reflecting the strength of our portfolio of brands, stronger consumer demand, and the easing of supply chain constraints, we expect organic net sales growth in the high-single digit range.
  • Based on the above expectations, we anticipate high-single digit organic operating income growth.
  • We expect our fiscal 2023 effective tax rate to be in the range of approximately 22% to 23%.
  • Capital expenditures are planned to be in the range of $190 to $210 million.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.