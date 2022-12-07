Vor Bio prices ~$115.8M underwritten offering and private placement
- Cell and genome engineering company Vor Bio (NASDAQ:VOR) has priced ~$115.8M underwritten offering and private placement.
- The company has agreed to sell 15.30M shares at $4.30 per share as part of the offering.
- Before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, the company expects to receive gross proceeds of ~$65.8M.
- The offering is expected to close on or about Dec. 9.
- Also, VOR has agreed to sell 11.63M shares in a concurrent private placement at $4.30 per share to one or more affiliates of its largest stockholder RA Capital Management.
- The aggregate gross proceeds from the private placement will be ~$50M.
- The private placement is also scheduled to close on Dec. 9.
- The net proceeds are intended to be used for funding the continued clinical development of pipeline products and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
