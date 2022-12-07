Vor Bio prices ~$115.8M underwritten offering and private placement

Dec. 07, 2022

  • Cell and genome engineering company Vor Bio (NASDAQ:VOR) has priced ~$115.8M underwritten offering and private placement.
  • The company has agreed to sell 15.30M shares at $4.30 per share as part of the offering.
  • Before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, the company expects to receive gross proceeds of ~$65.8M.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Dec. 9.
  • Also, VOR has agreed to sell 11.63M shares in a concurrent private placement at $4.30 per share to one or more affiliates of its largest stockholder RA Capital Management.
  • The aggregate gross proceeds from the private placement will be ~$50M.
  • The private placement is also scheduled to close on Dec. 9.
  • The net proceeds are intended to be used for funding the continued clinical development of pipeline products and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
