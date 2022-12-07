Clinical stage biotech Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) continued to trade lower in the premarket trading Wednesday as Barclays downgraded the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight in reaction to the company’s Phase 2 data for seralutinib, a candidate for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

The topline data from the TORREY trial sent Gossamer (GOSS) shares ~75% lower on Wednesday, and Piper Sandler attributed the selloff to lower-than-expected results for clinical measures, pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) and six-minute walk distance (6MWD).

However, Barclays analysts led by Carter Gould argued that while PVR was statistically significant for the intent-to-treat population, it was modest and lacked clinical significance.

“In our view, this limited how de-risking these data will be viewed, particularly against the backdrop of uncertain funding for the full phase 3 program,” the team added, lowering the price target on the stock to $2 from $18 per share.

The analysts also see uncertainty to clinical impact given the potential shift in standard-of-care over the next 12 – 18 months with the introduction of rival PAH therapy sotatercept developed by Merck (MRK) unit Acceleron Pharma.

The analysts expect Gossamer (GOSS) shares to remain under pressure until there are significant events, including regulatory feedback on TORREY data (H12023) and communication on a potential seralutinib Phase 3 trial design.

Wall Street has remained bullish on Gossamer (GOSS) stock, with an average rating of Buy from analysts, while Seeking Alpha Authors and SA’s Quant System, which consistently beats the market, rated GOSS as a Hold.