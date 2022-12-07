Marqeta integrates Mastercard's virtual card solution to streamline supplier invoices

Card issuing platform Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) said Wednesday it has integrated Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) Track Instant Pay, a virtual card solution that enables instant payment of supplier invoices via machine learning and straight-through processing.

In an effort to automate the process of managing cash flow from a buyers-suppliers perspective, the Mastercard (MA) feature will allow Marqeta (MQ) customers in the U.S. to immediately authorize a payment to suppliers after receiving invoices instead of waiting for invoices to be approved manually.

“Many of our customers face headaches when it comes to managing supplier payments, and this integration with Mastercard’s Track Instant Pay solution will help streamline and accelerate payments on their invoices," said Simon Khalaf, chief product officer at Marqeta.

Track Instant Pay is a part of Mastercard's (MA) suite of business-to-business (B2B) products and serves designed to reduce costs as well as to automate business processes.

MQ and MA stocks edged down 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively, in premarket trading

The move expands the Mastercard-Marqeta pact to ultimately modernize and streamline payments. In October, the companies launched the Uber Pro Card to let Uber drivers and couriers earn cash back on gas and EV charging.