Aehr bags initial production order from major silicon carbide semiconductor supplier customer for a FOX-XP
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has received an initial production order from its new major silicon carbide semiconductor supplier customer for a FOX-XP multi-wafer test and burn-in system configured with Aehr’s new fully integrated and automated WaferPak Aligner.
The FOX-XP system is configured with Bipolar Voltage Channel Module (BVCM) and Very High Voltage Channel Module (VHVCM) options which enable new advanced test and burn-in capabilities for silicon carbide power semiconductors using Aehr’s proprietary WaferPak full wafer Contactors.
This production system order is a follow-on to an order announced last quarter for a FOX-NP system that has already been installed at the customer’s site.
Shipments of the FOX-XP system with the new integrated and automated WaferPak Aligner are expected to begin in company's FQ4 that begins March 1, 2023.
Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We are very excited that this customer has confirmed their commitment to Aehr with their selection of our FOX platform for production test and burn-in of their silicon carbide wafers. They have told us, and we believe they will order a significant number of FOX-XP systems for volume production of their silicon carbide devices at facilities around the world to meet the exploding forecasted market demand for silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles and other industrial markets."
