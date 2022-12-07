Welltower drops 8% after new short report from Hindenburg Research

Dec. 07, 2022 8:15 AM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

  • Welltower (NYSE:WELLfell 8% in premarket trading after Hindenburg Research released a short report on the healthcare REIT.
  • The Hindenburg repot is focused on a tenant of Welltower called ProMedica and issues with that company.
  • The short report comes after Welltower (WELL) last month said it would move 147 Promedica Senior Care skilled nursing assets into a joint venture that will be 15% owned by Integra Health and its partners with the rest (85%) to be retained by Welltower.
  • Welltower (WELL) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha request for comment.
  • Welltower (WELL) short interest is 2.2%.

