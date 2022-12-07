MMAT, ERNA and QRTEB are among pre market gainers
- Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) +186% announces positive results for PRA023 in both ARTEMIS-UC Phase 2 and APOLLO-CD Phase 2a studies enabling pathway to both first-in-class and best-in-class Anti-TL1A mAb.
- Replimune Group (REPL) +32% in pact with Roche to study cancer drug combos.
- MongoDB (MDB) +26% as Baird says Q3 earnings, guidance 'should create short squeeze'.
- Eterna Therapeutics (ERNA) +23%.
- Meta Materials (MMAT) +19%.
- Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) +11% in grant funding from Portuguese government.
- Roivant Sciences (ROIV) +11% leads $21 million funding round for clinical trial intelligence disruptor Lokavant.
- Qurate Retail (QRTEB) +8%.
- Microvast Holdings (MVST) +6% wins contract to supply battery energy storage system.
Comments