Ensysce Biosciences slumps 49%, prices $4.1M public offering
Dec. 07, 2022 8:21 AM ETEnsysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC), ENSCWBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) (OTCPK:ENSCW) prices an underwritten public offering of 2.9M shares and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5.8M shares at a combined price of $1.40 per share of common stock and accompanying warrants.
- Each warrant is exercisable immediately at an exercise price of $1.40 per share and will expire five years following the date of issuance.
- Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of ~$4.1M.
- Offering is expected to close on or about December 9, 2022.
Underwriter's 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 342,000 shares and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 870,000 shares.
20% of the gross proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the company's outstanding convertible notes. Remaining proceeds for the further clinical development of its product candidates and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
Stock tumbles 49% during pre-market.
