Workhorse Group updates on 2023 plans at investor day event

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) plans to review its business progress and strategies at an Analyst Day on Wednesday at its manufacturing facility in Union City, Indiana.

At the event, Workhorse (WKHS) said it will highlight key actions underway to drive value across the organization, including enhancing the leadership team, advancing the CV product roadmap, investing in the aerospace business, expanding into stables & stalls, and actions being take to strengthen the company's financial position.

On the guidance front, Workhorse Group (WKHS) refined the guidance range for 2022, which includes manufacturing and delivering approximately 25 to 100 vehicles and generating between $5M and $15M in revenue vs. $17M consensus.

"Unfortunately, we have experienced recent port delays on inbound cab chassis, which is impacting the timing of our customer shipments," noted the company.

Looking ahead, WKHS expects to generate significant revenue growth in 2023, as it ramps up production of its products and delivers value to customers and shareholders.

Shares of WKHS rose 0.48% in premarket trading on Wednesday to $2.10 vs. the 52-week trading range of $2.07 to $5.59.