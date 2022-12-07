Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) stock slid nearly 10% in premarket trading after cutting full-year guidance.

For the third quarter, the company notched $0.37 in earnings per share, $0.03 short of Wall Street expectations, and $418.1M in revenue, $10.96M below consensus estimates. Comparable store sales increased 1.9%, well below the 3.58% anticipated by analysts.

“While we are pleased with the underlying sales trends, we did experience a softness in sales the last two weeks of October, which impacted our overall results for the quarter,” CEO John Swygert said. “Although we have seen an improvement in sales trends since October, we are operating in a highly promotional and inflationary environment.”

While he added that the company will seek to control costs to mitigate this impact, guidance reflected a dimmed view of Q4 expectations.

The company now expects net sales in the range of $1.82B to $1.83B, down from a prior $1.84B to $1.86B. An updated adjusted EPS guide of $1.57 to $1.62 was also cut significantly from $1.74 to $1.79 expectation. Analyst had anticipated $1.76 in earnings per share on $1.86B in revenue. Comparable store sales are projected to decline between 3.8% and 3.3%, down from a prior forecast of a 1.5% to 2.5% drop.

Shares of the Pennsylvania-based retailer fell 8.92% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Dig into the details of the print.