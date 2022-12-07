Cognizant to acquire consulting firm Utegration
Dec. 07, 2022 8:24 AM ETCognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) has agreed to acquire Houston-based consulting and solutions provider, Utegration.
- Financial details were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close by year-end 2022, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions.
- Utegration specializes in SAP technology and SAP-certified products for the energy and utilities sectors. It serves 50+ North America-based clients in the energy and utilities sector with solutions across four domains aligned to key market needs: customer experience, billing and advanced metering infrastructure; managed services; data science and analytics; and finance and asset performance management.
- The deal expands Cognizant's (CTSH) SAP capabilities for energy and utilities clients. The firm will add approximately 350 employees in North America and India upon the close of the acquisition.
Comments