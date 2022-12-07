5 stocks to watch on Wednesday: Lowe's, Toll Brothers, Pinterest and more

The futures pointed to another lower start to Wednesday's trading, adding to losses posted recently. Another decline would bring the S&P 500's losing streak to five days as investors worry about next week's Federal Reserve meeting. Here are some stocks to watch for Wednesday:

Ahead of an investors' day event, Lowe's ( NYSE: LOW

Toll Brothers (TOL) pushed higher in premarket trading, rising about 2% after the release of its latest quarterly results. The homebuilder reported earnings and revenue that beat analysts' projections. For 2023, TOL said it expects home deliveries of 8K-9K, compared to the just over 10.5K that it delivered in 2022.

Pinterest (PINS) revealed that it has signed a long-term cooperation deal with Elliott Investment Management. Under the agreement, PINS will appoint Marc Steinberg, senior portfolio manager at Elliott, to its board of directors.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) announced that it has reinstated its quarterly dividend, scheduling its first payment to shareholders since the start of the pandemic. The company said it will pay $0.18 per share, payable in January 2023. LUV last paid a dividend in March 2020.

GameStop (GME) is scheduled to report its quarterly results after the closing bell. The video game retailer and one-time meme stock is projected to lose $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.35B. Investors will also key into the company's holiday season forecast.

