Labor productivity rises more than expected in Q3, labor costs gain below consensus

Dec. 07, 2022 8:32 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Construction worker building a brick wall

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

  • Q3 Productivity and Costs (Final): Nonfarm Productivity: +0.8% vs. +0.6% expected and +0.3% in prior estimate and -4.1% in Q2.
  • Unit labor costs: +2.4% vs. +3.1% consensus and +3.5% in prior estimate and +10.2% in Q2.
  • During the quarter, output rose 3.3% and hours worked increased 2.5%, according to the Department of Labor's Q3 revised productivity and costs report.
  • The increase in unit labor costs reflected a 3.2% gain in hourly compensation and the modest increase in productivity.
  • Manufacturing sector labor productivity fell 2.9% in Q3, as output edged up 0.6% and hours worked rose 3.6%. In the durable manufacturing sector, productivity slid 5.0%, with a 1.7% increase in output and a 7.1% jump in hours worked.
  • Earlier this week, (Dec. 5) ISM Services Index unexpectedly turns higher in November.

