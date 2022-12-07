Cathie Wood: ‘Fed is making a serious mistake’ as she points to the inverted yield curve

High-profile investor Cathie Wood believes that Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve are making a miscalculation in its aggressive interest rate policy, pointing to the inverted yield curve as evidence of a mistake.

The CEO and CIO of ARK Invest tweeted: “The bond market seems to be signaling that the Fed is making a serious mistake. At -80 basis points (as measured by the 10 year vs 2 year Treasury yields), the yield curve is more inverted now than at any time since the early ‘80s when double-digit inflation was entrenched.”

On Tuesday, the spread between the U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield (US10Y) and the U.S. 2 Year Treasury yield (US2Y) touched -82.5 basis points, a level not seen in four decades. On Wednesday morning, the inversion sits at -80 basis points with the 2y lower by 4 basis points to 4.32% and the 10Y lower by 1 basis points to 3.50%.

Wood added: “I am wondering why economists are not highlighting that an 80bp inversion in the Treasury yield curve today is much more of a red flag for the Fed today than it was in the early ‘80s. As a percent of the 3.5% 10 year Treasury yield, it is ~23% today vs ~5% of 15% in the ‘80s.”

Historically speaking, persistent stretches with an inverted curve have acted as a foreshadowing sign that a future recession is looming. It has been proven true when the curve inverted ahead of the 2001-2003 market collapse and ahead of the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

The Fed has aggressively increased interest rates in 2022 in an effort to combat elevated inflation. However, Wood has repeatedly argued that "deflation is a much bigger risk than inflation." In making this contention, Wood said, "Commodity prices and massive retail discounts are corroborating this point of view."

"Many pure play, early stage innovation stocks have dropped below their coronavirus lows. Truth will win out," she said.

Year-to-date price action on Wood’s actively managed ETFs: (NYSEARCA:ARKK) -64.3%, (NYSEARCA:ARKW) -65.1%, (ARKF) -62.9%, (BATS:ARKG) -51.8%, (BATS:ARKQ) -43.9%, and (ARKX) -32.2%.

Investors await a Fed rate decision next week while the yield curve sits at its widest inversion dating back to 1982.