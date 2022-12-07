One Stop Systems bags multi-million-dollar program with 5G cellular provider
Dec. 07, 2022 8:43 AM ETOne Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) said Wednesday it secured a multi-year, multi-million-dollar program with a major cellular provider to supply OSS transportable compute and storage hardware for a mobile 5G AI application.
- This involves installing OSS SDS rugged servers in service vehicles operating in more than 100 cities in the U.S.
- "We anticipate a long-term relationship developing under this commercial program win and it leading to other opportunities with this marquee customer," said One Stop Systems (OSS) CEO David Raun.
- The company expects initial deliveries of the mobile 5G AI system to begin before year-end, with deployments continuing through 2026.
