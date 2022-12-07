KULR technology group expands KULR VIBE with scalable centralized artificial intelligence server platform
Dec. 07, 2022 9:32 AM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), NVDA, KULRBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- KULR Technology group (NYSE:KULR) has announced that it will be expanding its vibration reduction solution KULR VIBE offering with the launch of a scalable, centralized artificial intelligence (“AI”) server platform. Powered by NVIDIA.
- KULR Technology is a leading energy management platform company accelerating the global transition to a sustainable electrification economy
- The KULR VIBE suite of products and services has provided vibration analysis and mitigation to commercial and military helicopter application for over two decades.
- Advances in measurement and computing have allowed the KULR VIBE technologies to offer transformative, scalable solutions across aviation, transportation, renewable energy (wind), manufacturing, industrial, performance racing and autonomous aerial (drone) applications.
- Company Providing enhanced security and faster remote diagnoses for managing the vibration and balancing needs of high-performance machines and systems are essential for today’s commercial and enterprise businesses that are looking to be more competitive in the market by ensuring their systems are operating as safely as possible,” said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR.
- As a leader in the global electrification movement, the KULR VIBE AI platform also allows the Company to bring optimized battery safety and improved kinetic energy efficiency to customers across industries, including electric vehicles, aircraft, e-mobility, power tools and other motorized systems.
- The Company will demonstrate the KULR VIBE technology with remote AI system support at the upcoming 2023 International Consumer Electronics Show.
