Lumen offers contact center solution with Genesys

Dec. 07, 2022 8:48 AM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Telecommunications company Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) has expanded its partnership with software company Genesys to offer holistic, cloud-based solution for contact centers.
  • Lumen Solutions for Contact Center – Genesys Cloud is a Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), enabling seamless transition from legacy, capital-intensive contact center services to a flexible, cloud-based or hybrid solution that is said to drive customer retention, increase productivity and reduce costs.
  • The all-in-one contact center solution is intended for enterprise-grade and public sector-grade communications, collaboration, and customer experience management.

