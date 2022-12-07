Lilly, Boehringer diabetes drug meets main goal in patients aged 10-17

Dec. 07, 2022 8:48 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and its German partner Boehringer Ingelheim announced Wednesday that the Phase 3 trial for SGLT2 inhibitor Jardiance met the primary endpoint in patients aged 10-17 years with type 2 diabetes.
  • The DINAMO study enrolled 262 children and adolescents aged 10-17 years with type 2 diabetes, out of whom 158 were randomized to receive Jardiance (10 or 25 mg) (n=52), Tradjenta (5 mg) (n=53) or placebo (n=53) once daily.
  • The trial met the primary endpoint for Jardiance, showing a statistically significant reduction in HbA1c, an indicator of average blood sugar, compared to the placebo. The HbA1c reduction was not statistically significant for Tradjenta compared to the placebo.
  • The lead trial investigator Lori Laffel who also serves as a professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School noted that the results were significant given the limited therapeutic options, especially oral therapies available for young people with type 2 diabetes.
  • The investigators have submitted DINAMO data for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.
  • An oral therapy available for adults with type 2 diabetes in the U.S., Jardiance pulled $1.5B in revenue for Eli Lilly (LLY) in 2021 with ~29% YoY growth.

