Cytokinetics starts dosing of heart failure drug in phase 1 trial

Dec. 07, 2022 9:02 AM ETCytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK)AMGNBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Modern Medical Research Laboratory: Portrait of Latin and Black Young Scientists Using Microscope, Digital Tablet, Doing Sample Analysis, Talking. Diverse Team of Specialists work in Advanced Lab

gorodenkoff

  • Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) said the first person was dosed in a phase 1 trial of CK-3828136 (CK-136) for heart failure.
  • The company noted that CK-136, formerly known as AMG 594, is a cardiac troponin activator which was discovered under a previous joint research program with Amgen (AMGN). The drug is being explored as a potential treatment for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and other types of heart failure, such as right ventricular failure, resulting from impaired cardiac contractility.
  • The phase 1 trial will evaluate CK-136 when administered orally as single or multiple doses to healthy participants.
  • "This Phase 1 study builds on previous first-in-human data for CK-136 by assessing a wider range of doses to determine a dose range associated with improvements in left ventricular systolic function, in addition to safety and tolerability," said Fady Malik, executive vice president of Research & Development, Cytokinetics.

