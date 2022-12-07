iQSTEL expects to meet or surpass 2022 $90M revenue forecast
Dec. 07, 2022 8:51 AM ETiQSTEL Inc. (IQST)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- iQSTEL (OTCQX:IQST) has announced a 52% increase in revenue for the month of November reaching $10M compared to $6.6M for the same period in 2021.
- With $84.5M in revenue YTD through the end of November, management is confident iQSTEL will meet or exceed its $90M annual revenue forecast for 2022.
- iQSTEL recently published its Q3 financial report for FY 2022 reporting $21.94M, a 33% increase Y/Y.
- “We recently announced a $105M preliminary annual revenue forecast for 2023,” said iQSTEL CEO Leandro Iglesias.
