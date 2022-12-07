iQSTEL expects to meet or surpass 2022 $90M revenue forecast

Dec. 07, 2022 8:51 AM ETiQSTEL Inc. (IQST)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • iQSTEL (OTCQX:IQST) has announced a 52% increase in revenue for the month of November reaching $10M compared to $6.6M for the same period in 2021.
  • With $84.5M in revenue YTD through the end of November, management is confident iQSTEL will meet or exceed its $90M annual revenue forecast for 2022.
  • iQSTEL recently published its Q3 financial report for FY 2022 reporting $21.94M, a 33% increase Y/Y.
  • “We recently announced a $105M preliminary annual revenue forecast for 2023,” said iQSTEL CEO Leandro Iglesias.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.