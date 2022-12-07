FDA grants fast track designation to Moleculin Biotech's treatment for brain cancer

Dec. 07, 2022 9:10 AM ETMoleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment

Brain figure, surgical scalpel, syringe and vials lying around title Diagnosis Glioblastoma Multiforme. Concept photo for diagnosis, surgical and medicinal treatment of brain diseases Glioblastoma

Shidlovski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) on Wednesday said it had been granted a fast track designation from the U.S. FDA for its WP1122 treatment for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), the most aggressive type of brain cancer.
  • The FDA's Fast Track approval is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.
  • "With the Fast Track designation, Moleculin is potentially eligible for more frequent regulatory meetings and communications with the FDA," the company said in a statement.
  • MBRX's WP1122 was developed as a 2-DG prodrug. 2-DG, or 2-Deoxyglucose, has been shown to inhibit cancer cell proliferation and is used in the treatment of GBM. According to MBRX, WP1122 was found to have greater potency than 2-DG alone in preclinical models.
  • The FDA previously granted an orphan drug designation to WP1122 for the treatment of GBM in Sept. this year. MBRX has also been cleared by the FDA to start a phase 1 study evaluating oral WP1122 in adults with GBM.
  • MBRX stock was +3.9% to $1.34 in premarket trading.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.