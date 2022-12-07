BorgWarner impresses analysts with spinoff plan

Analysts are sizing up BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) after the company announced its intention to execute a tax-free spin-off of its Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments into a separate, publicly traded company with a target date of late 2023.

Oppenheimer said while it anticipates more details to emerge on the pro forma financials and management for the new company, it views the decision favorably.

"First, we believe the separation has strong industrial logic in aligning core competencies within RemainCo that should prove valuable throughout the transition to EVs. Second, pursuing NewCo separation now rather than selling assets (though a sale could still theoretically be possible) demonstrates core decision-making focus on optimizing for strategic growth. Third, we expect NewCo should have a relatively strong starting financial profile and BWA’s decentralized operating model should support the transition."

Oppenheimer raised its price target on BWA to $50 following the development, which works out to 11X the FY23 adjusted EPS estimate.

Morgan Stanley was also positive on the business split, saying it was encouraged overall at any move that helps "ring-fence" the run-off ICE cash flows that can be more efficiently deployed for shareholder value. The firm's price target on BWA is $45.

Meanwhile, BNP Paribas went one step further with an upgrade on BorgWarner (BWA) to Buy from Hold and new price target of $49.

Shares of BWA showed a mild reaction to the spinoff news with a 0.36% gain in the premarket session on Wednesday.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on BWA is flashing Strong Buy.