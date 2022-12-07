HCW Biologics gets US patent linked to potential cancer drug
Dec. 07, 2022 9:24 AM ETHCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) said it received U.S. patent No. 11,518,792 on Dec. 6, which contains composition claims for a novel multi-function fusion immunotherapeutic.
- The company noted that the patent provides intellectual property (IP) protection to its lead drug candidate HCW9218, a heterodimeric, bifunctional fusion protein complex comprising an extracellular domain of human tissue factor as a scaffold with target binding domains.
- "This patent supports our commitment to treat diseases driven by chronic inflammation typical of aging and age-related diseases, including cancer," said HCW Founder and CEO Hing Wong.
- HCW added that with this patent, along with a prior U.S. Patent No. 11,401,324, it has secured IP for use of its TOBI platform technology to create bi-specific and multi-specific immunotherapeutic compounds without using the traditional Fc domain of an antibody.
