SciSparc rises 19% on positive data from cannabidiol-based treatment for epilepsy
Dec. 07, 2022 9:26 AM ETSciSparc Ltd. (SPRC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) is trading 19% higher after it announced positive results from its study of SCI-210, a cannabidiol-based treatment for epilepsy, conducted at Chaim Sheba Medical Center.
- The company's SCI-210 combines Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) with Cannabidiol.
- The study included four groups of animals - an effective-high dose CBD group, a sub-effective dose CBD group, a SCI-210 group (a combination of sub-effective CBD dose and PEA) and a non-treated control group.
- The results indicated differences in mortality rate as well as seizure rates over time.
- In the high-CBD group, higher, although not significant, levels of neuronal protection were found together with a decreased mortality rate when compared to control group.
- The level of neuronal protection in the SCI-210 treatment was significantly higher compared to the control group and no mortality was found in this group. The study concluded that SCI-210 treatment could potentially be more effective than a CBD monotherapy.
