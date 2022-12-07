Darling ingredients health brand rousselot receives U.S. patent for gelatin technology that improves production of nutraceutical gummies
Dec. 07, 2022 9:30 AM ETDarling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) has announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted U.S. Patent No. 11,490,634 to its health brand Rousselot, securing Rousselot's intellectual property for SiMoGel, a gelatin technology that eliminates the need for starch-based gummy production.
- Darling Ingredients is a world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy.
- In November 2021, the company also received a patent from the European Patent Office (EPO) for SiMoGel for all major European countries.
- Because of taste, convenience and effectiveness, functional gummies are one of the fastest growing nutraceutical segments across Europe, North America and Asia, said Pierre-Albert Thomas, Director of Rousselot Functional Ingredients.
- According to Future Market Insights, the nutraceutical gummy market grew at a compound annual growth rate of 12.5% from 2016 to 2020 and is forecasted to grow 15% compounded annually from 2021-2023.
- Source: Press Release
Comments