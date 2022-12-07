Clean Energy Technologies plans to list on NASDAQ
Dec. 07, 2022
- Clean Energy Technologies (OTCQB:CETY) is planning to uplist its shares to the NASDAQ Stock Market under the anticipated symbol CETY.
- The clean energy company has initiated necessary actions to list the shares.
- The company will effect a reverse stock split to meet the minimum trading price and other requirements necessary for listing on the national exchange.
- The listing on NASDAQ remains subject to the approval of the exchange, approval from FINRA and the satisfaction of all applicable listing requirements.
- Source: Press Release
