Clean Energy Technologies plans to list on NASDAQ

Dec. 07, 2022 9:28 AM ETClean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

New York during the COVID-19 emergency.

Massimo Giachetti

  • Clean Energy Technologies (OTCQB:CETY) is planning to uplist its shares to the NASDAQ Stock Market under the anticipated symbol CETY.
  • The clean energy company has initiated necessary actions to list the shares.
  • The company will effect a reverse stock split to meet the minimum trading price and other requirements necessary for listing on the national exchange.
  • The listing on NASDAQ remains subject to the approval of the exchange, approval from FINRA and the satisfaction of all applicable listing requirements.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.