Australian Oilseeds to go public through deal with SPAC EDOC Acquisition

Dec. 07, 2022 9:43 AM ETEdoc Acquisition Corp. (ADOC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • SPAC EDOC Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADOC) on Wednesday announced a deal to take Australian Oilseeds Investments public, representing $190M enterprise valuation of the combined firm.
  • Once the deal closes, Australian Oilseeds will seek to be listed on Nasdaq Capital Markets.
  • Australian Oilseeds is in the business of processing, manufacturing and selling non-GMO oilseeds and organic and non-organic food-grade oils, for the rapidly growing oilseeds market.
  • The company is the largest cold pressing oil plant in Australia, pressing GMO-free conventional and organic oilseeds.
  • EDOC (ADOC) in August scrapped its merger with Calidi Biotherapeutics.

