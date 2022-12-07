Etsy points to positive Q4 trends at investor conference

UBS said it is incrementally more positive on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) after taking in a conference presentation by the online retailer, although the firm warned that the macroeconomic backdrop may still be an issue in 2023.

On the positive side, Etsy (ETSY) did sound positive around Q4 trends, citing better search capabilities, seller sponsored promotions, as well as affordability, despite the competitive environment as well as tougher comparables. Also, Etsy's (ETSY) new buyer additions are noted to still be robust and significantly above pre-pandemic levels. Looking ahead, Etsy (ETSY) execs also discussed the potential for higher take rates from seller services and sees upside for growth in 2023 from product and marketing initiatives, as well as a benefit from strength in new buyers and habitual/repeat purchasers.

UBS kept a Neutral rating on Etsy (ETSY).

Read the full transcript of Etsy's (ETSY) presentation at the UBS Global TMT Conference.

Shares of Etsy (ETSY) have moved up more than 30% over the last six weeks but are still down sharply for the year.