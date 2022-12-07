LHC Group gains as deal with UnitedHealth extended until late March

  • LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) rose 1.1% after the company extended the termination date for its sale to UnitedHealth to March 28 and said that it expects the deal to close in 1Q.
  • LHC (LHCG) also said that company and UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) certified to the FTC their substantial compliance with their respective second requests on Tuesday, according to an 8-K filing late Tuesday.
  • LHCG (LHCG) and UnitedHealth (UNH) received a second request from the FTC in July related to the $5.4 billion deal. Dealreporter said that the request for more information was centered on workers' pay in the home healthcare space.
  • Some M&A investors have focused on the LHCG/UNH deal after the DOJ sued to block the UnitedHealth's purchase of Change Healthcare in February, a deal that eventually went through after the companies won a court battle in September. Last month U.S. antitrust regulators appealed a loss to its attempt to block UnitedHealth's (UNH) $8 billion takeover of Change Healthcare.
  • UnitedHealth (UNH) agreed to buy home health business LHC Group for $170/share in late March.

