LHC Group gains as deal with UnitedHealth extended until late March
Dec. 07, 2022 9:59 AM ETLHC Group, Inc. (LHCG), UNHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) rose 1.1% after the company extended the termination date for its sale to UnitedHealth to March 28 and said that it expects the deal to close in 1Q.
- LHC (LHCG) also said that company and UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) certified to the FTC their substantial compliance with their respective second requests on Tuesday, according to an 8-K filing late Tuesday.
- LHCG (LHCG) and UnitedHealth (UNH) received a second request from the FTC in July related to the $5.4 billion deal. Dealreporter said that the request for more information was centered on workers' pay in the home healthcare space.
- Some M&A investors have focused on the LHCG/UNH deal after the DOJ sued to block the UnitedHealth's purchase of Change Healthcare in February, a deal that eventually went through after the companies won a court battle in September. Last month U.S. antitrust regulators appealed a loss to its attempt to block UnitedHealth's (UNH) $8 billion takeover of Change Healthcare.
- UnitedHealth (UNH) agreed to buy home health business LHC Group for $170/share in late March.
Comments