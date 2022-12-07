Bank of Canada lifts policy rate by 50 basis points to 4.25%, matching expectations

The Bank of Canada raised its overnight lending rate by 50 basis points to 4.25% on Wednesday, as expected, from its previous rate of 3.75% to tame elevated inflation. The central bank also said it's continuing its quantitative tightening policy, and signaled a potential pause in rate hikes.

Going forward, the Governing Council will "consider" whether the benchmark rate "needs to rise further to bring supply and demand back into balance and return inflation to target," the BoC said in a statement.

The BoC, which started downshifting their rate increases in September, cited a moderation in consumption, a deterioration in price pressures and a decline in housing market activity as reasons behind putting a pause on the table.

Those developments indicate that the BoC's tighter monetary policy is doing its job in bringing domestic demand into better balance with supply. Still, Q3 GDP was stronger than expected and the labor market remains tight.

"Overall, the data since the October MPR support the Bank’s outlook that growth will essentially stall through the end of this year and the first half of next year," it said.

The Canadian dollar extended its gains against the U.S. dollar, rising as much as 0.5% to 1.3590 at 10:12 a.m. ET, compared with 1.3645 ahead of the interest rate decision. The Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXC) inched up 0.1%, and iShares MSCI Canada Index (NYSEARCA:EWC) gained 0.6%.

The central bank increased the Bank Rate to 4.25% and the deposit rate rose to 4.25%.

Many central bank are continuing their path of ratcheting up rates to bring inflation down, some more aggressively than others. In November, the Federal Reserve hiked its policy rate by 75 basis points for the fourth straight meeting.