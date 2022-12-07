Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) said Wednesday it will aim for an early 2023 resumption of production in the Terra Nova oilfield off the coast of Newfoundland, as work on revamped Terra Nova floating production, storage and offloading vessel has taken longer than planned.

The Terra Nova FPSO, with capacity to store nearly 1M barrels, remains at the Navantia shipyard in Spain after undergoing an extensive life extension overhaul, and is scheduled to return to Canadian waters by the end of this month, Suncor (SU) said.

The extension is expected to extend production life by ~10 years, providing an additional 70M barrels of oil.

The Terra Nova has not produced oil since late 2019, and a scheduled overhaul in 2020 was canceled because of the pandemic.

The original plan was for the FPSO to return to production by the end of 2022.

Suncor (SU) is the majority owner of the Terra Nova oilfield with a 48% stake, while other owners are Cenovus Energy (CVE) with 34% and Murphy Oil (MUR) at 18%.

