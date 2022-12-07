Sitka Gold announces C$2.5M private placement

Dec. 07, 2022 10:11 AM ETSitka Gold Corp. (SITKF)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Sitka Gold (OTCQB:SITKF) on Wednesday announced a non-brokered private placement of units to raise proceeds of up to C$2.5 million.
  • The company said it is offering flow-through units at a price of C$0.15 per FT unit, and non-flow-through units at C$0.13 per NFT unit.
  • Each FT unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
  • Each NFT unit consists of one non-flow-through share and one-half of one warrant.
  • Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share at a price of C$0.22 per NFT Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

