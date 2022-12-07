China Green Agriculture removed from NYSE's late filers list
Dec. 07, 2022 10:14 AM ETChina Green Agriculture, Inc. (CGA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) has received notice from the New York Stock Exchange that it will be removed from the exchange's list of late filers.
- The late filer cure letter came after CGA filed its delayed Form 10Q for Q3 and became current on its financial reporting obligations.
- CGA received a non-compliance notice from NYSE at the start of December as it was unable to file its quarterly report within the prescribed time period.
- The company's Q3 report showed an EPS of -$0.04 on net sales of $27.6M (-16% Y/Y).
