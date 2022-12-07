Meta's WhatsApp loses challenge to European data fine

  • Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ:META) WhatsApp has lost in an action it pursued against the European Union's Data Protection Board.
  • The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled against an action brought by WhatsApp, dismissing it as inadmissible.
  • In August 2021, the Irish supervisory authority found that WhatsApp had infringed some provisions of Europe's General Data Protection Regulation, and fined WhatsApp €225M. WhatsApp challenged that final decision and asked that the General Court annul a contested decision by the European Data Protection Board.
  • That challenge has been dismissed. The court notes that the validity of the contested decision (by the EDPB) can be examined by a national court hearing.
