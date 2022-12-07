YANGAROO privately places CAD500K unsecured, convertible debentures
Dec. 07, 2022 10:17 AM ETYANGAROO Inc. (YOOIF), YOO:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Software company YANGAROO (OTCPK:YOOIF) (TSXV:YOO:CA) has privately placed CAD500K unsecured, convertible debentures.
- The debentures will mature on Nov. 30, 2027, and each $1,000 debenture will bear interest at a simple rate of the bank's prime rate plus 8.00% per annum.
- The interest will be payable semi-annually.
- The conversion rate for the debentures will be $0.10.
- The non-brokered private placement intends to satisfy a condition of the National Bank of Canada, which requires the company to complete a financing for gross proceeds of CAD500K in order for the bank to provide an amendment to a loan agreement related to the company's credit facilities.
- YOOIF is currently in breach of its financial covenants pursuant to a loan agreement, and post the completion of the offering, the bank is anticipated to amend the agreement for the company to be in good standing.
- The offering is intended to close on or about Dec. 9.
- The net proceeds are expected to be used to repay outstanding balance.
- Source: Press Release
