Dec. 07, 2022

  • Software company YANGAROO (OTCPK:YOOIF) (TSXV:YOO:CA) has privately placed CAD500K unsecured, convertible debentures.
  • The debentures will mature on Nov. 30, 2027, and each $1,000 debenture will bear interest at a simple rate of the bank's prime rate plus 8.00% per annum.
  • The interest will be payable semi-annually.
  • The conversion rate for the debentures will be $0.10.
  • The non-brokered private placement intends to satisfy a condition of the National Bank of Canada, which requires the company to complete a financing for gross proceeds of CAD500K in order for the bank to provide an amendment to a loan agreement related to the company's credit facilities.
  • YOOIF is currently in breach of its financial covenants pursuant to a loan agreement, and post the completion of the offering, the bank is anticipated to amend the agreement for the company to be in good standing.
  • The offering is intended to close on or about Dec. 9.
  • The net proceeds are expected to be used to repay outstanding balance.
