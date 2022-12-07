Evoke Pharma receives patent for Gimoti to treat moderate to severe gastroparesis
Dec. 07, 2022 10:17 AM ETEvoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) is trading 7.1% higher after it received U.S. patent for Treatment of moderate and severe gastroparesis for Gimoti.
- This patent expires in 2038 and covers the methods for treating moderate-to-severe gastroparesis with metoclopramide via an intranasal route of administration.
- "We are thrilled to add this new patent to our IP estate, primarily focused on ensuring the long-term availability of our novel product, GIMOTI, to help patients and healthcare providers in need of a revolutionary solution to treat diabetic gastroparesis symptoms," the company said.
