Evoke Pharma receives patent for Gimoti to treat moderate to severe gastroparesis

Dec. 07, 2022 10:17 AM ETEvoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) is trading 7.1% higher after it received U.S. patent for Treatment of moderate and severe gastroparesis for Gimoti.
  • This patent expires in 2038 and covers the methods for treating moderate-to-severe gastroparesis with metoclopramide via an intranasal route of administration.
  • "We are thrilled to add this new patent to our IP estate, primarily focused on ensuring the long-term availability of our novel product, GIMOTI, to help patients and healthcare providers in need of a revolutionary solution to treat diabetic gastroparesis symptoms," the company said.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.