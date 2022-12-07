Kwesst Micro Systems announces $13.3M public offerings

  • Kwesst Micro Systems (OTCQB:KWEMF) announced two concurrent public offerings totaling ~$13.3M.
  • The firm priced an underwritten U.S. public offering of 2.5M units, each consisting of one share and one warrant to buy a share, at a price of $4.13/unit.
  • The warrants have a per share exercise price of $5, can be exercised immediately, and expire five years from the date of issue.
  • The underwriter has a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 375K shares and/or pre-funded share purchase warrants.
  • In a simultaneous underwritten Canadian offering, Kwesst (OTCQB:KWEMF) will issue ~726.4K units, each consisting of one share and one warrant to buy a share, at a price of $4.13/unit.
  • The warrants will have a per common share exercise price of $5, are exercisable immediately and expire five years from the date of issue.
  • Net proceeds will be used for working capital, including commercial roll-out of PARA OPS in the U.S., repayment of certain outstanding loans and other general corporate purposes.
  • Kwesst (OTCQB:KWEMF) may use of a portion of the proceeds for acquisitions or strategic investments.
  • Both offerings are expected to close on December 9.

