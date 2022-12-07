Novavax COVID vaccine cleared in Cananda for adolescents
Dec. 07, 2022
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) announced Wednesday that regulators in Canada authorized its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine for primary immunization of adolescents aged 12 – 17 as a two-dose regimen.
- Health Canada approved a supplement to a New Drug Submission ((sNDS)) for the vaccine branded as Nuvaxovid using data from an ongoing Phase 3 trial involving more than 2,200 adolescents across 75 U.S. sites, the company said.
- The trial indicated that after the administration of Nuvaxovid, the antibody levels in adolescents were higher compared to those in young adults, and the vaccine's overall efficacy stood at ~80% at a time when the Delta variant of COVID was dominant.
- Previously, Canada greenlighted the Novavax (NVAX) vaccine as a primary series and a booster shot for adults.
- "With the winter COVID-19 surge upon us, it's more important now than ever to ensure adolescents have access to COVID-19 vaccine options, including Nuvaxovid," Chief Executive Stanley Erck remarked.
- Regulators have authorized Nuvaxovid for ages 12 – 17 in more than ten markets, including the U.S., which greenlighted the vaccine for the age group in August.
