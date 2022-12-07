NLS Pharmaceutics not in compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price rule
Dec. 07, 2022 10:24 AM ETNLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) said Wednesday it received a notice from Nasdaq, indicating that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule for continued listing.
- As the 180-day grace period to regain compliance expired, NLS (NLSP) received an additional notice from Nasdaq that the bid price issue provides a separate basis for delisting of shares.
- The firm informed the Nasdaq hearings panel about its plan to regain compliance and has been given an opportunity to provide a further update to the panel.
- The panel granted an extension through February 28 to regain compliance.
