Vietnamese EV maker VinFast files for proposed $100M US IPO

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast (VFS) has filed for a proposed $100M initial public offering on the US market to help raise cash to expand into the North American and European markets.

VinFast didn't disclose specific terms in its filing, but indicated in its filing fee schedule that it was looking to raise around $100M, a number that is likely a placeholder and subject to change.

The deal appears to be dramatically downsized from a proposal reportedly considered last spring that called for the company to raise up to $2B. VinFast announced in April that it had filed confidentially with the SEC to hold an IPO, but didn't disclose the size or pricing of the proposed deal.

In November, Bloomberg reported that VinFast would hold an IPO to raise as much as $1B as early as January.

The company hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol VFS. Underwriters include Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, HSBC, RBC Capital Markets, Wolfe/Nomura and Baird.

VinFast said Wednesday that it plans to use cash from the IPO to help fund expansion into the US, Canadian and European markets. The company is currently building a manufacturing facility in North Carolina, at a reported cost of $4B.

VinFast will be joining an increasingly crowded EV market in the US, which already includes Tesla (TSLA), Lucid (LCID), Rivian (RIVN), Polestar (PSNY), Fisker (FSR) along with such legacy automakers as Ford (F), General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VWAPY) (OTCPK:VLKAF).

Based in Vietnam, VinFast is a maker of electric SUVs, scooters and buses. The company, which is majority owned by Vietnamese conglomerate VinGroup, completely transitioned from making traditional gas-powered cars to EVs in 2022.

VinFast has been operating in the red. For the nine-month period ended Sept. 30, 2022, VinFast reported a net loss of $1.5B on revenue of $439M.

For a more in-depth look at the state of the EV sector, check out SA contributor Trend Investing's EV news round-up.