EZCORP to offer $175M convertible senior notes

Dec. 07, 2022

  • Pawn transactions provider EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) intends to offer $175M convertible senior notes due 2029 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.
  • The convertible notes, maturing Dec. 15, 2029, are expected to pay interest semi-annually.
  • The interest rate, initial conversion rate, repurchase rights and other terms will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.
  • The company expects to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $25M aggregate principal amount of convertible notes.
  • The net proceeds are expected to be used to repurchase a portion of its outstanding 2.875% convertible senior notes due 2024 and/or 2.375% convertible senior notes due 2025.
  • The proceeds may also be used to repurchase shares of its class A common stock and for general corporate purposes.
