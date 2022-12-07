SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) +4% in Wednesday's trading as Bank of America upgraded shares to Buy from Neutral with a $367 price target, raised from $269, saying the company's favorable strategic positioning has become a near-term tailwind with a substantially improved outlook.

SolarEdge (SEDG) offers attractive exposure to critical end markets with leading positions across diversified markets, with clear visibility into gross margin and operating margin expansion in the near- and medium-term, which drives earnings growth, BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith said.

Between gross margin improvement and operating leverage, SolarEdge (SEDG) management believes it has line of sight to 20%-22% operating margins in core solar exiting 2023, which Dumoulin-Smith said is well ahead of prior estimates with the magnitude of improvement far better than understood by Wall Street.

Saying SolarEdge (SEDG) is "well positioned to benefit from secular solar demand driven by policy and higher electricity rates," Cowen said earlier this week in reiterating its Outperform rating and raising its price target to $360.