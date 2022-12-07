Bruush Oral Care prices C$3M private placement
Dec. 07, 2022 10:52 AM ETBruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) on Wednesday announced that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to raise gross proceeds of about C$3.0 million.
- The company will issue 4,916,667 units and pre-funded units at a purchase price of C$0.60 per unit.
- The pre-funded units will be sold at the same price less the pre-funded warrant exercise price of C$0.001.
- Each unit and pre-funded unit consist of one share of common stock and one non-tradable warrant exercisable for one share of common stock at a price of C$0.60.
- The warrants have a term of 5.5 years from the issuance date.
- The offering is expected to close on or about December 9, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
- Aegis Capital is acting as the exclusive placement agent in connection with the offering.
