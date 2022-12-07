Bruush Oral Care prices C$3M private placement

Dec. 07, 2022 10:52 AM ETBruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) on Wednesday announced that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to raise gross proceeds of about C$3.0 million.
  • The company will issue 4,916,667 units and pre-funded units at a purchase price of C$0.60 per unit.
  • The pre-funded units will be sold at the same price less the pre-funded warrant exercise price of C$0.001.
  • Each unit and pre-funded unit consist of one share of common stock and one non-tradable warrant exercisable for one share of common stock at a price of C$0.60.
  • The warrants have a term of 5.5 years from the issuance date.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about December 9, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
  • Aegis Capital is acting as the exclusive placement agent in connection with the offering.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.