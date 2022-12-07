AstraZeneca's Enhertu bests Roche's Kadcyla in overall survival for breast cancer

Dec. 07, 2022 11:00 AM ETRHHBY, AZN, DSKYF, DSNKYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

AstraZeneca - Factory

Fotonen

  • AstraZeneca (AZN) said that updated results from a phase 3 trial showed that Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) led to a statistically significant improvement in overall survival compared to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Kadcyla (trastuzumab emtansine) in breast cancer patients.
  • The DESTINY-Breast02 trial examined patients with HER2-positive unresectable and/or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab and a taxane.
  • Results from the trial also demonstrated that Enhertu improved progression-free survival by 22 months vs. Kadcyla in patients previously treated with a HER2-directed therapy.
  • Enhertu-treated patients also 36% reduction in risk of death compared to Kadcyla.
  • Enhertu is marketed with Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF)(OTCPK:DSNKY).
  • In August, the two companies reported data from the trial indicating Enhertu delayed disease progression.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.