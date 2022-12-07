AstraZeneca's Enhertu bests Roche's Kadcyla in overall survival for breast cancer
- AstraZeneca (AZN) said that updated results from a phase 3 trial showed that Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) led to a statistically significant improvement in overall survival compared to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Kadcyla (trastuzumab emtansine) in breast cancer patients.
- The DESTINY-Breast02 trial examined patients with HER2-positive unresectable and/or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab and a taxane.
- Results from the trial also demonstrated that Enhertu improved progression-free survival by 22 months vs. Kadcyla in patients previously treated with a HER2-directed therapy.
- Enhertu-treated patients also 36% reduction in risk of death compared to Kadcyla.
- Enhertu is marketed with Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF)(OTCPK:DSNKY).
- In August, the two companies reported data from the trial indicating Enhertu delayed disease progression.
