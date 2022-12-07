U.S. stocks on Wednesday were unable to find solid footing, as investors remained wary ahead of next week's busy economic calendar and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was flat at 11,014.60 points in morning trade. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) was 0.28% higher at 3,952.19 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) gained 0.43% to 33,739.89 points. All three averages have struggled for direction since the opening bell.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, nine were trading in the green, led by Real Estate and Health Care. Communication Services and Technology were the two losers.

Wall Street's major indices have kicked off this week with hefty losses in both Monday and Tuesday's trading sessions, partly due to strong economic data that indicated that the Fed would have to stick with tighter policy for longer.

"There hasn’t been a great deal of newsflow coming through, with markets still in something of a holding pattern ahead of next week’s bumper calendar of events, which includes the US CPI print as well as the Fed and ECB decisions," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was lower by 5 basis points to 3.46% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) fell 8 basis points to 4.28%.

In the previous session, the 2s10s curve "closed at its most inverted of this cycle yet, after falling -2.1bps on the day to -84.1bps, something we haven’t seen in over four decades," Reid noted.

Bespoke Investment Group highlighted: “10-yr yield down 89 bps from its YTD high. 2nd largest peak to trough decline this year. The 3m10y Treasury yield curve (-83 bps) has only been more inverted than it is now on 3 other trading days in the last 40 years.”

In economic data, labor productivity rose more than expected in Q3 with nonfarm productivity at +0.8% versus the forecasted +0.6%. On the other hand, unit labor costs came in at 2.4% lower than the consensus +3.1% figure.

"This is not really final as GDP will be revised in the future, changing both these numbers," UBS' Paul Donovan said. "For now, the expectation is for lower unit labor cost growth, underscoring how little of the current inflation is labor related (and thus the role of profit margins in pushing prices higher)."

Among active stocks, State Street (STT) was the top gainer on the S&P 500 after the financial services firm boosted its Q4 share repurchases. Campbell Soup (CPB) was also among the top S&P gainers after beating quarterly estimates.

Favorably viewed earnings also helped MongoDB (MDB) rally.